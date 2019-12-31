Morcombe cop sends disturbing photo to his former partner

A former police officer who worked the covert operation that caught Daniel Morcombe’s killer has been accused of breaching a domestic violence order four times.

AN EX-QUEENSLAND police officer who was part of the ­covert operation to catch ­murdered schoolboy Daniel Morcombe's killer has fronted court accused of breaching a domestic violence order for the fourth time.

The former officer had ­previously sent a photograph of himself holding a tomahawk to his throat to his ex-wife and colleagues, a court has heard.

Yesterday, he was granted bail after allegedly breaching a domestic violence order by contacting the woman about their divorce.

The ex-police officer was part of the operation that caught Brett Peter Cowan, the man who killed schoolboy Daniel Morcombe.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, is also accused of sending his former wife of 17 years an apology, which was allegedly in breach of a domestic violence order between the pair, the court heard.

The domestic violence order states that he can contact his ex-wife for matters regarding their children, but for no other purpose.

The former police officer has on several occasions already breached the protection order put in place in February this year, prosecutor Tim Wise told the court.

"Well, does he understand English or not?" Magistrate Athol Kennedy asked, saying that he could seize the man's phone.

Defence lawyer Calvin Gnech said his client had begun talking about issues ­outside of what was allowed by the protection order because of the "emotional environment" he found himself in.

The court heard the former officer had now filed for ­divorce and was awaiting a property settlement.

The man is alleged to have sent more than 20 emails and texts to the woman that were outside the contact allowed by the order.

"The texts and emails, they are masquerading as falling within the definition of the order, but are likely to inflict further torment," Mr Wise said.

The court heard that yesterday's court appearance was the fourth time the man had breached the domestic ­violence order.

The former officer was medically discharged from the QPS after suffering several conditions, including post traumatic stress disorder.

He also served in the military and was deployed overseas before becoming a police officer, the court heard.

The Courier-Mail understands that during his career, he was part of the covert investigation into Daniel Morcombe's killer Brett Cowan, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of the Sunshine Coast schoolboy.

The former officer was granted bail and will return to court next year.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.