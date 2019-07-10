Moore: Fifita can write himself into Origin folklore

BILLY Moore has tipped 19-year-old David Fifita to write a new chapter in Queensland's rich tapestry of special State of Origin moments with the teen set to start in the decider.

In a stunning prelude to the Origin decider, 20-game veteran Matt Gillett was ruled out at the captain's run, causing Walters to pitchfork 19-year-old Fifita into the starting side.

Fifita's promotion into the starting side opens the door for Souths forward Lowe to make his Origin debut, following a remarkable rugby league resurrection, from the Intrust Super Cup to an Origin baptism at ANZ Stadium.

David Fifita has the ability to create something special on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

Former Queensland great Billy Moore in February predicted Fifita would play Origin, likening him in style to the "raging bull" Gorden Tallis.

He said he was confident the Brisbane teenager would be able to handle the role of replacing Gillett.

"Fifita is ready for this," Moore said.

"This is one of those moments where we see the rise of someone special.

"So many times an injury opens the door for a kid and they grab it.

"David has shown me he will relish this opportunity.

"He will need support around him from the senior guys, but this could be the making of him.

"I love his dynamic running and offload.

"Fifita's strength is his second phase, we can't play straight up and down in the middle of the park and think we can win.

"I look at Fifita's physicality and what he can do, he is a special athlete. He has to combine that with knowledge. This is massive step in his learning curve but this is his time to shine."

Lowe, a Goondiwindi junior, was brought into Camp Maroon last Wednesday as 18th man to cover any potential injuries.

Moore said he would give it his all in his Origin debut at ANZ Stadium tonight.

"Ethan won't leave anything in the tank," he said.

"I love it when a veteran gets a chance and Ethan will go berserk when he gets time on the field."

Prop forward Dylan Napa has also joined Camp Maroon for the first time since being dropped after Game Two's loss in Perth.

Walters said all three players were in contention of clinching Gillett's spot.

"Ethan Lowe has been with us all week," Walters said.

"Dave Fifita is another guy we can play in there as well.

"Dylan (Napa) has come in as a precaution for the side.

"Whoever does wear that jersey, they will wear it with a lot of pride and passion."

Gillett suffered the groin injury during a training session last Friday and was given up until Tuesday morning to prove his fitness but failed to recover in time.

David Fifita practising his victory cry? Picture: AAP

Lowe's former coach at the Cowboys, Paul Green, was pleased with the news of his Origin call-up.

"When anyone gets a chance, they will lift for the occasion," Green said.

"I'm really pleased for Lowey, I'm happy for him and I'm sure he won't let anyone down.

"He's been around the fringes and gone to a few Emerging Origin camps so that's the whole idea of that program, to look at those guys before they get an opportunity so he's obviously impressed the guys that he has to."