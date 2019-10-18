Moon, upcoming rain make for a weekend of cracking fishing

Gotcha - Grant Budd from Davo's Northshore Bait and Tackle, Marcoola caught and released this quality amberjack (and a few others) at Double Island Point.

WITH some much-needed rains hitting the area last week the creeks and river system got a bit of a fresh water flush.

Kauri Creek has started to colour up after the rains and the fresh is forcing the smaller bait fish to the more saline waters downstream, this is great for anglers as the fish are happy to come out and hunt when the water is just that little bit dirty with the added bonus of more bait fish heading to sea.

Mangrove jacks, grunter and trevally have all been taken with live baits working very well.

For the lure anglers, with the water coloured up try those darker colours as the fish will see the silhouette.

Diving suspending lures like the Jackal Squirrels or the Zerek Tango Shads in the larger 69mm size are perfect.

As the bigger tides push in, then the predatory fish like trevally, queenfish and tarpon will move in and also feed on those bait schools.

In Tin Can Bay, plenty of those big mumma flathead have been landed.

Fish over the 75cm have been landed, photographed and then released.

Whiting numbers are getting better as we move through the full moon phase.

Typically the best bite is on the run-out tide with yabbies and worm the gun baits.

With the fresh water in the system, mud crab should be up and doing their thing.

Make sure you set those pots in the deeper holes, these holes will hold more saline waters and if possible try to set as close as you can to the mangroves.

Mullet chunks or chicken carcases seem to be the best baits.

With conditions pretty average offshore last week, not too many boats made the trip outside.

The good news is the pelagics are really starting to come on with plenty of tuna around.

Schools of fish could be seen feeding on bait schools from the Noosa River mouth.

Anglers have been trying to match what they are feeding on and it seems that smaller profile slugs have been the way to go.

Reports from earlier on last week were good around North Reef with the charters making the most of the conditions before the weather set in.

Mauri cod, pearl perch, snapper, jew and sweetlip were all boated. With wind and swell conditions up and down like a yo-yo this week, those thinking of doing the bigger trips outside may have to wait until conditions improve.

Beaches

FISHING in between squally showers last week was pretty good.

Plenty of whiting have been taken off the beaches around Noosa North Shore and Double Island.

The full moon is traditionally not the best time to chase jew but with the overcast condition. There was plenty of cloud cover and these fish were happy to move into the deeper gutters and feed.

This week the moon rise will be that bit later, giving anglers the chance to get a fish in before it gets too bright.

Tailor numbers are starting to drop a little up on Fraser Island as the fish start to make their way south after they have spawned. It's this time of year we always seem to see those bigger rouge fish moving down the coast. A 10lb tailor is a bucket-list fish for a lot of anglers and if it is yours I would definitely be fishing over the next couple of moon phases.

