Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mikala Ann Burns, second from left, in Channon St, after leaving Gympie Magistrates Court with supporters.
Mikala Ann Burns, second from left, in Channon St, after leaving Gympie Magistrates Court with supporters. Arthur Gorrie
News

Mooloo woman fronts court over alleged possum killing

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Mooloo woman, accused of killing a protected animal, has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on charges which also include discharging a weapon in a public place.

The woman, Mikala Ann Burns, along with a young man and a second woman confronted The Gympie Times reporter after the group left the court yesterday.

The reporter was photographing Miss Burns and her two supporters as they began to walk down Channon St.

Miss Burns and the male supporter attempted to demand that no photographs be taken.

Members of the group complained to police and the male later attended The Gympie Times office to threaten legal action and to demand the picture (above) not be published.

Miss Burns, 24, did not enter a plea to charges of taking a protected animal, discharging a weapon in public and possessing a restricted item in state forest about January 24.

The case was adjourned to April 8.

amamoor discharging weapon in public alleged gympie crime gympie magistrates court mooloo protected species
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Water price hikes to make Gympie region farms 'unprofitable'

    premium_icon Water price hikes to make Gympie region farms 'unprofitable'

    Council News Mayor Mick Curran calls on regulator to ditch "rubber-stamp”, says some farmers could be hit by price rises of up to 174 per cent.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:03 AM
    Some farmers will win, some lose in water price review

    premium_icon Some farmers will win, some lose in water price review

    Council News Gympie region likely to get both sides of irrigation cost coin.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:02 AM
    Meet the quiet Gympie industry worth $31 million

    premium_icon Meet the quiet Gympie industry worth $31 million

    News Some parts of our or region's economy are just nuts.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Gympie court: Drug drivers not necessarily drug affected

    premium_icon Gympie court: Drug drivers not necessarily drug affected

    News Gympie magistrate: drug affected drivers face more serious charge

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM