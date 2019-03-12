Mooloo woman fronts court over alleged possum killing

Mikala Ann Burns, second from left, in Channon St, after leaving Gympie Magistrates Court with supporters.

Mikala Ann Burns, second from left, in Channon St, after leaving Gympie Magistrates Court with supporters. Arthur Gorrie

A YOUNG Mooloo woman, accused of killing a protected animal, has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on charges which also include discharging a weapon in a public place.

The woman, Mikala Ann Burns, along with a young man and a second woman confronted The Gympie Times reporter after the group left the court yesterday.

The reporter was photographing Miss Burns and her two supporters as they began to walk down Channon St.

Miss Burns and the male supporter attempted to demand that no photographs be taken.

Members of the group complained to police and the male later attended The Gympie Times office to threaten legal action and to demand the picture (above) not be published.

Miss Burns, 24, did not enter a plea to charges of taking a protected animal, discharging a weapon in public and possessing a restricted item in state forest about January 24.

The case was adjourned to April 8.