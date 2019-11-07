Mooloo matriarch turns 104

Dulcie Carlson (centre) at her 104th birthday party at The Decks on Mary with her children June Daly and Len Carlson.

TODAY marked the 104th birthday of the matriarch of a well-known Gympie region family, Dulcie Carlson.

Mrs Carlson was born on November 7, 1915 and moved to the family’s dairy and small crops farm at Mooloo after marrying her husband and the love of her life, Wilf Carlson, in 1938.

The couple was married for 55 years before Wilf died in 1993.

Life on the farm was hard but she pitched in every opportunity she could, while looking after the household and raising her two children Len and June.

In fact, granddaughter Cherie Carlson said her Nana was still picking beans into her 90s and digging out and planting potatoes until she moved off the farm when she was 98.

June Daly, Mrs Carlson’s daughter, said her Mum was a champion lawn bowler in her day and also loved to go out dancing almost every weekend with husband Wilf.

“She also used to love growing and showing roses,” Mrs Daly said.

Her son Len remembered that his Mum was also a crack shot with the rifle and often went competition rifle shooting.

“She told us one time about how she killed a black snake – she stood on it with one foot and blew its head off with the rifle. You can’t do that these days, of course, but that’s how it was back then,” Len said.

Mrs Carlson wasn’t sure what the secret to her longevity was but her granddaughter Cherie thought it had a lot to do with her diet.

“You could count on one hand the number of times she’s ever had takeaway in her life,” she said.

Mrs Carlson has two children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and while she doesn’t have any great-great-grandchildren yet, she hopes she will have one day.

In the meantime, she said her greatest joy in her life has been her family.

“I love seeing all my great-grandchildren,” she said.

Several members of Mrs Carlson’s family took her out to The Decks on Mary Restaurant today to celebrate her 104th birthday.