Crime

MONSTR founder and bikie found dead after escaping jail

by Campbell Gellie and Chris McMahon
21st Oct 2019 3:56 PM
MONSTR clothing founder and bikie Shane Ross has been found dead a week after he was convicted for his part in a sophisticated fraud operation run out of south western Sydney.

Ross' body was found in a Gold Coast park today and police are treating it as suspicious.

Shane Ross hadn't been seen since his friend Cameron Martin died in a fatal car crash on the Gold Coast on Friday night.

Shane Ross was convicted for his part in a sophisticated fraud operation.
Ross was found guilty for his role in the alleged luxury car fraud syndicate at Campbelltown District Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to a 18 month intensive corrections order, which is a term of imprisonment served in the community.

Ross was involved in the syndicate which used fake identification secure loans to buy luxury cars including Mercedes Benz AMG, Holden Commodore GTS and Holden HSV Club Sport, before onselling them for profit.

Accused bikie Shane Ross.
The syndicate believed it had discovered a loop hole, by paying the first three repayments they thought the balance on the loan would be a civil lawsuit not criminal.

Police alleged the syndicate stole more than $4 million worth of cars.

A 2016 Ford Ranger 4WD worth $71,000 that was obtained by the syndicate was found at 36-year-old Ross' Coomera home with a Monstr sign on it in June.

Shane Ross.
Police claimed the syndicate was ran out of Campbelltown by convicted accomplice Macquarie Fields panelbeater Hilal Merhi, Coomera man Scott Stoneman and Sans Souci man Mohama Alameddine.

Ricky Lee Syned was also convicted and planed on a 18-mont community correction order.

 

Police at Martin Sheils Park in Burleigh Heads following the discovery of the body of alleged bikie Shane Ross.
