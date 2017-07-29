Monster time in the bush

"IF YOU go down to the woods today you're in for a big surprise...”

And contrary to the words of the Bing Crosby song of my childhood, it is not because of "the teddy bears' picnic.”

Monsters a lot more scary than teddy bears lurk in the bush at this time of year.

Yes folks, it's Yowie Season.

The yowie, you may recall is the Amamoor native monster, rendered homeless every year at Muster time and forced to adopt the guise of a music fan.

Defined as "a big hairy foul smelling forest dwelling creature,” they fit in quite well after a few days without a shower at most music events.

"Ah yes,” a forest dwelling, music-loving neighbour of mine once said: "People like us.”

And in today's paper we find a Gympie region connection to the most intriguing local beast of all, the Kingaroy Cave Monster, remembered by Gympie MP Tony Perrett as a cave resident not far from his grandfather's property.

"Giant hairy legs, flashing eyes, towering height and grotesque growl” are its characteristics, he says.

Sound familiar? Mr Perrett, interviewed by the fearless Frances Klein elsewhere on this website, seems to think it was a kangaroo in disguise.

But I'll tell you what I think. I think it was a yowie - and I've met a few.

They used to work security at a lot of music events I've been to.