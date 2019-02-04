Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Matt Taylor
Politics

Monster monsoon forces community cabinet cancellation

4th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced plans to bring State Cabinet to the Sunshine Coast have been postponed due to the flooding emergency in North Queensland.

The state's decision makers were meant to be based on the Coast from today as part of the Governing from the Regions program.

"The flood emergency in the north and north-west of the state means our focus must be on ensuring those communities are safe and well-looked after," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We look forward to Governing from the Sunshine Coast in the near future."

The community Cabinet program saw the State Government operate from Ipswich, Mackay and the Whitsundays, Toowoomba and the Darling Downs last year.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk flooding politics state cabinet sunshine coast townsville
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Shocking rant from monster mum who arranged daughter's rape

    Shocking rant from monster mum who arranged daughter's rape

    News PETA Butler was just 16 when she was raped in a horrific attack organised by her own mother — who has just unleashed in a new vile tirade.

    Mummy's been shot: The day darkness fell over our region

    premium_icon Mummy's been shot: The day darkness fell over our region

    News A well-loved family, torn apart in seconds.

    $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    premium_icon $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    News Mismanaged funds, insolvent trading flagged as cause for implosion.

    When the flood of the century swamped us

    premium_icon When the flood of the century swamped us

    News From Maleny to Maryborough, residents were isolated and stranded