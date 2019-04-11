Monster marijuana plant seized in police raid on Qld home

COPS have torn up a monster marijuana plant, thought to be nearly 3.6m (12ft) tall, in a raid on a Gold Coast property.

The mammoth pot plant was one of 50 marijuana "trees'' allegedly seized by officers from the Gold Coast Rapid Action Patrol group on Tuesday at a home at Mt Tamborine.

It is understood the 3.6m plant was sitting in plain sight, growing high over surrounding vegetation.

Several police sources told the Bulletin, after seeing a photo of the plant, it was one of the biggest marijuana plants they had seen.

Officers executed a warrant on the home following a tip-off from the public.

They also seized what is alleged to be a quantity of cannabis, cocaine, GHB and the drug ice, along with knuckledusters and items used in growing marijuana.

Items seized in raid on Mount Tamborine property.

It's understood the plant is headed for the furnace, with police to destroy it, along with the others seized from the home.

Officer in Charge of Gold Coast RAP, Senior Sergeant Andrew Frick said they will continue to target people engaged in drug crime on the Coast.

"This is part of our continuing engagement in bringing those involved in drug crime to account," Sen-Sgt Frick said.

"We will continue to target these people as long as they are involved in any illicit drug crime."

He said police would continue to rely on information from the public to help track down those involved in drugs.

The plant was taller than police officers on scene.

"We thank the community for all their assistance given in this matter and others in the past.

"It is a community effort to stamp out drugs and we will continue to act on information given to us from the public, along with intelligence led policing."

A 35-year-old Mount Tamborine man was charged with possess dangerous drugs, produce dangerous drugs, possess utensils (four glass pipes and scales), possess things used in production, possess category M weapon (knuckledusters).

He was given a notice to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court.

If you have any information about drug crime on the Gold Coast, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.