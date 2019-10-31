Monster industrial park would make ugly entrance to Gympie

The Mary Valley has a growing reputation for clean country air, environmentally friendly pursuits and beautiful scenery. An industrial park has no place in it or beside it.

I HAVE to concur with Glen Hartwig in his objection to Mick Curran’s push to turn 1800ha of fertile, scenic countryside to Gympie’s south into an industrial park.

Yes, with the infrastructure currently in place, turning that land over to industrial development would place it closer to the Bruce Highway, Brisbane and the port, making it more desirable for companies to set up there.

But by the time that land is developed into an industrial park, the final section of the Cooroy to Curra Bypass of Gympie will be completed, making the difference in travel time between just north of Gympie and just south of Gympie inconsequential.

It will make the land to the north just as accessible and convenient and desirable.

Surely it makes more sense to create a mega industrial park on land that has less options than the picturesque countryside to our south, and that would not make the entry into Gympie from the busy southeast ugly?

The Mary Valley’s rolling, green hillsides, fertile soil and burgeoning sustainable food bowl deserves better than to be blighted by an industrial park.

This monster needs to be situated as far from the Valley as possible - on the northern outskirts of Gympie.

The Sunshine Coast will soon have an international airport and an international broadband network connection to Asia - do we want all those people travelling from the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and great southeast passing through ugly industrial land on their way into our region?

Sure, many won’t get off the highway - but many will, especially if there is something lovely to experience and look out. Something that is not an industrial park.

The Gympie region between the coast/Brisbane and Gympie city needs to be enticing; to capitalise on its natural attributes of beauty and fertility and country cleanliness.