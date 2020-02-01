Monster croc removed from CQ River

A large crocodile has been removed from the Fitzroy after a 16-day operation to trap the reptile.

The croc was first flagged for relocation after reports people had been feeding it fish scraps.

The croc is estimated to be over four metres long.

Crocodile removed from the Fitzroy is estimated to be over 4m long

Southern Wildlife Operations Manager Frank Mills said the trap was triggered around 8pm last night and successful trapping was confirmed by a photograph from the trap's camera.

He was disappointed the croc's removal was as a result human interference.

"The crocodile had been seen multiple times over the last few weeks and wildlife officers had been concerned and disappointed at reports that locals had been throwing meat into the river in an attempt to coax it out," Mr Mills said.

DES staff securing the crocodile

"People feeding crocodiles is actually quite a dangerous thing and quite a serious offence," he said.

Any person caught feeding one can expect a fine up to $5,222.

Mr Mills said the reptile's behaviour had changes and was now associating people with food.

If it were not fed, it most likely would have been able to remain in the river.

The Department of Environmental were confident the crocodile trapped was indeed the one they had been targeting.

Frank Mills and the trapped crocodile

"There were reports of a large crocodile and this certainly meets the description," he said

Because of its size, an agreement will have to be made with the Darumbal people to permanently remove the crocodile from the system as it is considered an "icon crocodile".

Until then, the crocodile will be kept at Koorana Crocodile Farm with an agreement expected to be made within the week.

Mr Mills said repercussions to the ecosystem will include affecting the balance the whole local waterway.

With one less croc, the department warned there is a healthy population of crocodiles in the river.

DES staff removing the crocodile from the Fitzroy River

A timely reminder for people to remain crocwise and show more responsibility when dealing with fish scraps on the Fitzroy.

"Crocodiles of this size appear in the river all the time, if people are crocwise, there are no reasons why people and crocodiles can be together," Mr Mills said.