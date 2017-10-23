25°
News

Monkland St car jack accused remand

CRIME SPREE: A Gympie car jacking accused has been remanded to appear in Dalby court next month on a list of serious offences between ie and the Darling Downs.
CRIME SPREE: A Gympie car jacking accused has been remanded to appear in Dalby court next month on a list of serious offences between ie and the Darling Downs. Gen Kennedy
Arthur Gorrie
by

A YOUNG Dalby man accused of a car jacking in Monkland St, Gympie, has been remanded to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on November 7.

Court staff say Jeffrey Slade, 25, appeared in Dalby Magistrates Court charged with armed robbery and a swag of other offences, including the Monkland St incident, which allegedly occurred on October 8.

Slade was charged early this month with three counts of armed robbery and stealing, two of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, entering premises and committing an inctable offence and failing to stop when required by police.

Topics:  car jacking dalby gympie jeffrey slade monkland st

Gympie Times
Mention of 'mosque' in Gympie ignites terror-style threat

Mention of 'mosque' in Gympie ignites terror-style threat

Terror-style threats to Gympie Muslim group a new backward step

Blue sky morning gets us outside - but more rain to come

MAKING THE MOST OF IT: Dave Maurer and son Jordan Maurer escape the house with Roxy and Spot at Rainbow Beach.

Gorgeous morning gets Gympie region outdoors, but more rain coming

Rainbow Beach and its have-a-go cricket club need you

PUT YOURSELF IN THIS PICTURE: The Rainbow Beach Cricket Club wants you, almost as much as it wants a new synthetic pitch to replace the now slightly torn and frayed version in place at the moment.

Fun the name of the game and Merv O'Neill is deadly serious about it

'I couldn't believe this dodgy deal'

TAFE DEAL: Gympie USC expansion is being frustrated, to the detriment of the region's young people, according to MP Tony Perrett and Shadow Minister Jarrod Bleijie.

'Dodgy' state government deal with council on TAFE: Opposition

Local Partners