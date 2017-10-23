Monkland St car jack accused remand

CRIME SPREE: A Gympie car jacking accused has been remanded to appear in Dalby court next month on a list of serious offences between ie and the Darling Downs.

A YOUNG Dalby man accused of a car jacking in Monkland St, Gympie, has been remanded to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on November 7.

Court staff say Jeffrey Slade, 25, appeared in Dalby Magistrates Court charged with armed robbery and a swag of other offences, including the Monkland St incident, which allegedly occurred on October 8.

Slade was charged early this month with three counts of armed robbery and stealing, two of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, entering premises and committing an inctable offence and failing to stop when required by police.