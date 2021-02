A Monkland resident has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake this afternoon. File Photo.

A Monkland resident’s afternoon took a turn for the worst after a snake bite residence on a private property.

Paramedics were called to the scene after the patient suffered the bite, reportedly to the foot, at about 4:20pm this afternoon.

The patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.