Monkland pedestrian bridge demolished this week

The old pedestrian footbridge over the railway near Monkland School was this week demolished.

AN OLD timber pedestrian bridge near the Monkland School was demolished this week, and the Transport and Main Roads Department says it is now taking a close look at a similar footbridge near the old Gympie Railway Station.

The old pedestrian footbridge over the railway near Monkland School was this week demolished.

The timber bridge that crosses the railway line near Lady Mary Tce and the Railway Hotel has been locked off from pedestrians for some time due to safety concerns.

"We were made aware of concerns regarding the bridge on Fairview Rd by Monkland State School,” a DTMR spokesman said last night.

NEXT TO GO? Department of Transport and Main Road is now working with the Rattler Railway Company in assessing the safety of the bridge at Gympie railway station. Craig Warhurst

"Following a meeting with the school we then inspected the bridge which was found to be in a dilapidated state.

NEXT TO GO? Department of Transport and Main Road is now working with the Rattler Railway Company in assessing the safety of the bridge at Gympie railway station. Craig Warhurst

"A further investigation found that maintenance and repair works would involve a prohibitive cost.

"To ensure safety in the area, Gympie Regional Council were engaged to remove the structure.

NEXT TO GO? Department of Transport and Main Road is now working with the Rattler Railway Company in assessing the safety of the bridge at Gympie railway station. Craig Warhurst

"An investigation is underway into a signed path in the area to replace the track crossing.

"We currently working with the Rattler Railway Company in assessing the safety of the bridge at Gympie railway station.”