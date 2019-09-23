Monkland miner, 36, in trouble over petrol powered bike

A FLY in-fly out mine worker yesterday agreed with police that the motor assisted bicycle he was caught riding on July 8 was legally a motorcycle.

That meant it needed to be registered, insured and the man, David John Politanski, should have been wearing a motorcycle helmet, rather than one designed for a bicycle.

It also meant he needed a valid licence.

Politanski said he was riding the vehicle, thinking it was a bicycle, after being disqualified from driving for six months on May 13.

The court was told the vehicle also did not have indicator or brake lights.

Politanski, 36, of Monkland had told the court the vehicle could still be pedalled, but the small petrol motor attached to its rear wheel helped him get up Gympie's hills.

He had told police he was not aware it was a motorcycle and did not understand the difference between a legal electric motor assisted bicycle and one with a petrol engine.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Politanski had not realised he was breaking the law.

"That is no legal excuse, but it is a matter of significant mitigation,” he said, fining Politanski $150 and disqualifying him from driving for another two years.