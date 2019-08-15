Monkland man booked for riding a bicycle with no licence

NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS ONE: Mary Street bicycle retailer Dave Phillips with one of his street legal electric assist bicycles. "They're 250 watt, you have to pedal or it won't go and the electric assistance is limited to 25km/h. They're fully compliant or I wouldn't sell them," he said.

IGNORANCE is no excuse in law, but in a case where the law seemed almost incomprehensible yesterday, Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan told a Monkland cyclist he might not be alone in questioning it.

David John Politanski, 36, told the court he had been disqualified from driving and was caught riding a bicycle with a small auxiliary engine.

"I still have to pedal it, but it just slightly assists getting up Red Hill Road,” Politanski said, after attempting to enter a guilty plea.

The court was told police saw it as a motorcycle, a more than minor point for the rider, who was disqualified from drivintg.

Mr Politanski was hit with multiple charges, including driving while disqualified in Apollonian Vale on July 8, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, not wearing a motorcycle helmet and using a defective vehicle with no brake light, no headlights, indicators or horn - all legal if the vehicle involved was a bicycle.

"I was wearing a helmet, a bicycle helmet,” Mr Politanski said.

"I had read that if you can pedal and it isn't completely driven by the motor, it's allowed.”

Mr Callaghan looked up the Road Use Management Act, which defined a bicycle differently from most people's plain English understanding that it is a two-wheeled pedal powered vehicle.

But it can have any number of wheels, according to the law, and can have a motor.

"It means a vehicle with two or more wheels that is built to be propelled by human power through a belt, chain or gears, whether or not it has one or more auxiliary motors,” Mr Callaghan read from the act.

"It includes a power assisted bicycle,” he read.

Police told the court Politanski had been seen riding a bicycle propelled by a two-stroke motor.

The bicycle had a fuel tank on its top rail and a motor connected by a chain to the back wheel.

"A bicycle with a motor needs to be registered, the rider licensed and it had no headlights, indicators or horn,” the prosecutor said.

"I was trying not to break any law,” Mr Politanski told the court.

"See a lawyer,” Mr Callaghan told him.

"It will be money well spent,” he said, adjourning the case to September 19.