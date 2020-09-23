Monkland dad’s ‘darling’ love letter backfires

A Monkland man’s failed efforts to rekindle a relationship have ended in court.

The 24-year-old, who cannot be legally named, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court to face three charges of breaching a domestic violence order in August.

The first breach was on August 14, when the 24-year-old and the victim were sitting in a car in the Hungry Jack’s drive through.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court heard a call from her new boyfriend while they were in the car sparked a “disagreement” between them; one that ended with the 24-year-old on his knees out the front of he home “begging her to take him back”.

He later told police he knew he was breaking the order “but wanted to fix their relationship”.

Less than a week later, on August 19, he texted the victim about 7pm asking her to check her mailbox where he had left a letter.

About an hour and a half later, he messaged her again asking if she had read it.

When she did open it she found a two-page letter.

It started “my darling …” and ended “ … my love always” but did not contain anything about organising contact with their child.

He was fined $400 for the three breaches.

The 24-year-old, who self represented, pleaded guilty to three breaches.

He told Magistrate Chris Callaghan what he did was wrong.

“I could try and go with a ‘sob story’, but I did the wrong thing and that’s that.”

He told the court his partner had been making it difficult for him to see his child and was seeking out mediation.

Mr Callaghan told the man the court’s orders were expected to be complied with.

However, the 24-year old’s breaches “weren’t nasty, aggressive or in any way threatening” and “plainly (were) to rekindle the relationship and get the family back together”.

He fined the man and ordered no conviction be recorded.