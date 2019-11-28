Monkland business expands workforce after $243k funding

FOUR manufacturers across the Wide Bay-Burnett are upgrading their work practices and creating jobs after securing almost $1 million in combined funding from the State Government.

Gympie manufacturer Sitemax is located on the Monkland and is a construction signage, fencing and scaffolding business. It was able to offer four new jobs after receiving $242,304 in funding to help buy and install advanced direct latex print rigid sign production technology.

The $46 million Made in Queensland (MiQ) grants program was crucial to not only keep manufacturing in the region, but to grow the sector locally, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said.

Queensland Minister for Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

“Maryborough speciality timber manufacturer Baywood created nine new jobs after using their $305,000 grant to install of a state-of-the-art, small-scale sawmill,” Mr Saunders said.

“Queensland’s manufacturing sector is worth $20 billion, and through programs like MiQ the Palaszczuk Government is ensuring the potential of great regional businesses like Baywood can be maximised.”

Baywood Director Jonathan Pedersen said the MiQ grant assisted with the purchase and installation of an advanced manufacturing sawmill.

“Baywood has been producing high-quality timber products such as decking, landscape and structural timbers for the past 30 years,” Mr Pedersen said.

“We have been able to expand our product range and improve production efficiency with the introduction of a new small-scale sawmill that utilises advanced manufacturing technology.”

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said MiQ is helping local manufacturers expand, upskill and employ.

“Since 2017 the Palaszczuk Government has supported around 75 projects across Queensland through MiQ,” Mr Dick said.

“The grants, which are matched by the manufacturers, will help create more than 930 new jobs over the next five years and are expected to generate approximately $92 million in private sector investment.”

Other manufacturers in the Wide Bay-Burnett to receive MiQ funding include:

Unisite Group (outdoor furniture/playground equipment): $56,695

Improved efficiency at its Bundaberg manufacturing facility through the introduction of lean manufacturing and specialist training. 10 new jobs.

Proteco Oils, Kingaroy: $364,950

Supporting the installation of Australian-first technology that will produce unique cold pressed oils from Australian-grown seeds and tree nuts. 26 new jobs.

Shortlisted applicants for MiQ Round 3 have been invited to submit detailed applications.

MiQ complements the Queensland Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan.