Money for sex DVO breach and a 'battery charge' bond

Drive-off bond

GYMPIE man Daniel William Davies, 25, repaid the service station where he drove off without paying for $30 worth of fuel, but that was not the end of his trouble, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday. Davies was reprimanded for dealing poorly with the police and the woman at the service station. The court was told he had become abusive when the woman said the complaint about his drive-off would not be withdrawn. But magistrate Chris Callaghan said Davies had "given no serious offence”. He placed Davies on a $400 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

Marijuana bond

JAKE Mitchell Christie, 24, of Gympie was placed on a $150 good behaviour bond for four months with drug diversion after Christie pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana at Tewantin on May 4.

Phone message sex offer

A MAN who breached the no-contact provisions of a domestic violence order offered his ex-girlfriend's sister money for sex, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday. The man, 24, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to breaching the order on April 7, 12, and 22. Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the man's former partner's sister was a person named in the order. "While the contact was not of a threatening nature, at the end of the day you've got to accept your ex-girlfriend's family don't want anything to do with you,” Mr Callaghan said, fining the man $800.

Battery charge

A WOONDUM man has been placed on a bond for having an unsafe hypodermic needle, even though he had a legitimate use for it. Kevin Donald Iles, 56, pleaded guilty to failing to dispose of a used needle, as required. The court was told police executed a search warrant and found the needle in a tool box. Iles said he used it to remove excess battery water, if he overfilled his batteries. He was placed on a $150 good behaviour bond for three months with no conviction recorded.