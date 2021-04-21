Monday morning bingo a hit at Gympie Bowls Club

Bingo callers at the Gympie bowls club on the Southside. Regular caller Graham Thompson and relief caller Stephanie Mitchell keep things rolling along smoothly and ensure everyone has a good time.

Monday morning bingo at Gympie Bowls Club has been a popular event for almost 20 years.

Instigated by club stalwart Olive Fitzpatrick it has retained its loyal band of bingo devotees since its inception. Not even COVID has affected attendance with numbers quickly rebounding after the lockdown.

Organisers Judy Allen, Pat Sibley and Stephanie Mitchell said the most rewarding aspect of the morning was how much the bingo enthusiasts enjoyed themselves and described them as a 'nice happy group' who enjoy a great social morning. So popular are the bingo mornings that they even take place on public holidays.

People start arriving at 9am with 'eyes down' at 9.30am. In keeping with COVID regulations the delicious morning tea is now served at the tables.

Anyone who enjoys bingo and is looking for an enjoyable morning out with a warm welcome is invited to be part of our bingo sessions.

There will be feathers flying everywhere on Sunday for the honours in our Hens versus Roosters match in the annual Anzac Day clash with play starting at 1pm. The proceeds of the raffle will help support the great work of Legacy.

Next week will be another busy week for Gympie Bowls Club at Southside.

Monday morning is Bingo with a lucky door prize and raffle, with eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday afternoon cards start at 12.30pm with games of Canasta and 500. The cost is $5. For more information contact Sandra on 5483 7601.

On Monday evening members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls in a casual atmosphere (coaching provided). Arrive at 3pm for coaching and then a game or 3.30 pm to sign on and then a game. For more information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Tuesday is the Sunshine Ladies Trophy day with play commencing at 9am.

On Wednesdays from 9am Gympie Ladies take to the greens for social bowling. These are enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

On Thursdays from 9.30am the men play Scroungers. Please have names in 30 minutes before play starts.

Friday mornings our Sunshine Ladies play competition and social bowls at 9am. Names in 30 minutes before start of play please.

On Friday night the club is open for meals from 6pm. On offer is a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.