Monday Bunker: Best player in the NRL bar none

Cameron Munster has been superb for the Storm in 2019. Picture: AAP

WITH Round 4 of the competition done and dusted, our team of rugby league writers analyse the NRL's talking points in the Monday Bunker.

MILFORD NOT BRONCOS' BIGGEST PROBLEM

Anthony Milford warrants more time to fire in 2019 at five-eighth.

The criticism of Milford's capacity for structured football has been, I reckon, harsh.

The idea floated by Gorden Tallis is that Brisbane would get more out of him at fullback, where he played mostly for Canberra until the majority of his last season for the Raiders.

Swapping places with fullback Darius Boyd would be an over-reaction to Brisbane's 1-3 start.

Two Milford grubbers could have led to tries against the Roosters, with Jack Bird unable to find the handle on the ball for the first try when it would have given Brisbane a try when 18-0 behind on Thursday night.

Milford and Kodi Nikorima notably trained in their normal positions on Sunday so there is no indication yet that one or the other will be moved by coach Anthony Seibold for Thursday's match against the Tigers.

By general agreement, Brisbane's 36-14 loss to the Roosters was a thrashing of the first order, particularly in how the ball runners of the Tricolours powered through tackles or evaded them with footwork. A missed tackle count of 56 was bad even by the standards of a Broncos side averaging 30 misses per game in the first three rounds.

If one of the Milford grubbers has been capitalised upon and one of Darius Boyd's two cutout passes to Corey Oates found its mark, Brisbane would have been 22-12 down with 20 minutes left with two conversions.

I've often found fault with the short kicking games of Milford and Nikorima over the past 18 months or so, but Milford has been more successful and skillful in that area since the latter part of last season.

- Paul Malone

ATTACKING CRISIS GRIPS TERRIBLE TITANS

Last season, defence was the Titans' problem. Now, they are gripped by an attacking crisis.

Until they start unlocking NRL defences on a regular basis, the Titans will continue to find themselves in the malaise that has left them dead last and winless after four rounds.

The Titans made history on Saturday night in Auckland but it was unwanted. Garth Brennan's class of 2019 became the first team in the Titans' 12-year history to start a season with four consecutive defeats as the Warriors coasted home to a 26-10 victory.

No-one can ever question the Titans' commitment but their execution in the red zone at Mt Smart was appalling. It's a blessing that first-choice halves Ash Taylor and Tyrone Roberts are back from injury, but they won't be able to work miracles against Penrith this Friday night at Robina if the side can't build pressure collectively.

The Warriors, meanwhile, would have been pleased to hit back after the previous week's 46-12 mauling against Manly. Chanel Harris-Tavita produced an impressive debut at five-eighth as a foil for Blake Green, who outpointed Taylor.

The Warriors always look sharper when Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in the mood and the fullback was outstanding, amassing six tackle busts and 159 metres in a classy skipper's knock.

- Peter Badel

VICTORY CAN'T PAPER OVER PANTHERS PROBLEMS

A win's a win and often the confidence gained from a much-needed triumph - however ugly - cannot be overstated.

But the fact remains that Friday night's victory was only seconds away from being a third loss for the season, the Panthers played poorly for the majority of the match - and Nathan Cleary's golden-point heroics can't paper over some serious struggles for the mountain men.

The Ivan Cleary 2.0 Panthers are clearly still a work in progress, and after a 2-2 start to the season it's not exactly panic stations - yet Penrith's misfiring attack can't be ignored.

Following the completion of round four, the Panthers are dead last for tries scored this season having crossed the stripe just six times.

Worryingly, Dylan Edwards' late try in the corner to send the match into extra-time was Penrith's first four-pointer scored by a back in 2019.

Edwards redeemed himself by crossing for the match-leveller, but his position in the side should again come under scrutiny.

Following three first-half errors - which came a week after his shocker against Melbourne - Edwards was shunted out to the wing with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak switching to fullback.

'DWZ' was a revelation when he took over as fullback following a season-ending injury to Edwards last season, and finished the year captaining New Zealand - in the No. 1 jersey - to a stunning Test victory over Australia.

While Watene-Zelezniak has had his own struggles in the early rounds, a permanent move to fullback could help ignite his game and also spark the Panthers attack.

- Dominic Burke

GRITTY SEA EAGLES FACE ANOTHER BIG TEST

Manly displayed grit and determination in a performance which could help shape their season.

Sure Daly Cherry-Evans again proved why he is a big-moment player with a record fifth winning golden point field goal.

But it was the resolve Manly showed in defence which led them to victory.

Their test will come now without star fullback Tom Trbojevic, who will be sidelined for an extended period after re-injuring his hamstring.

Manly lost their opening two games of the season without Trbojevic so they will need to find that extra spark in his absence.

For Souths their coach Wayne Bennett felt his side had let their standards slip at training and on the field since their round one win against the Roosters.

- Michael Carayannis

SLOW STARTS COMPOUND COWBOYS' PROBLEMS

The Cowboys will need to address a worrying trend of not being able to score a point within the first 20 minutes of their matches if they are to become genuine contenders this year.

For the fourth straight week this year, North Queensland were held scoreless in the opening quarter of last night's 30-12 loss to Canberra - which put them on the back foot from the outset.

Canberra's dangerous outside men made the most of the Cowboys' early ball handling errors and penalties when both wingers Nick Cotric and Jordan Rapana crossed the line in the first six minutes of the match.

North Queensland then had several opportunities close to the line but lacked direction and leadership to convert into points.

Halfback Michael Morgan was the only one who really threatened the Canberra defence every time he touched the ball, epitomised by his two try assists to Gavin Cooper and John Asiata.

After starting the year with a bang over the Dragons, the Cowboys have drifted to a 1-3 win-loss record, exposing worrying chinks in their finals aspirations.

- Chris Honnery

PARRAMATTA STAR COY ON NRL FUTURE

Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson refuses to be drawn into talk about his future.

The heart-and-soul fullback remains uncontracted beyond the year and has already attracted interest from rival clubs.

"You will have to talk to my manager about that,'' Gutherson said.

"Have you got his number? I will just leave that to him.''

Gutherson has been the backbone of the Eels' surprise season start with the fullback instrumental again as Parramatta made it three from four.

After overpowering the depleted Sharks, Gutherson said he was relishing the Sharks captaincy.

"I am still learning," Gutherson said.

"But it is easy when you are winning and having fun each week. After last year I learned a lot as a person and a captain. We have a lot of older heads here that I can learn off and I am just trying to enjoy it."

- James Phelps

STORM STAR SETS PACE IN DALLY M RACE

Who else but Cameron Munster?

As the Bulldogs threatened to run up the scoreboard in the first half, the Dally M Player of the Year contender, who feasts on eyes-up instinctive play, went into PlayStation mode to help the Storm open its account.

His sweetly-timed kick into space allowed Will Chambers to run onto the ball, soccer it forward, and then draw a penalty try after being taken out illegally over stripe.

With the game on the line, scores locked and only 10 minutes to play, it was Munster again who provided the spark, slicing through a weary Bulldogs line to give the hosts an 18-12 lead.

Munster finished with 101m, three tackle busts, two offloads, a try assist and the matchwinner.

If the season ended today, Munster is the best in the competition bar none.

- Gilbert Gardiner

MILLION-DOLLAR KNIGHT PROVES A BARGAIN

Kalyn Ponga is set to become rugby league's next millionaire.

While he may not have got his team home against St George Illawarra, Ponga did almost everything else in his first game back in the Newcastle No.1 jersey for 2019.

After struggling for three weeks in his experimental shift to five-eighth, Ponga proved himself every inch a player worth $1 million annually as he orchestrated two tries, saved another, ran for 169m, made five tackle busts, aided in two linebreaks and kicked a couple of goals.

Incredibly, it has still been only 18 months since North Queensland refused to offer this bloke $750,000 a season.

- Nick Walshaw