Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Barba has appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.
Ben Barba has appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.
Crime

Moments to spare: Barba makes dramatic entrance at court

Janessa Ekert
by
28th May 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST as a magistrate was preparing to release a warrant for his arrest, Ben Barba walked into Mackay Courthouse.

The disgraced NRL star arrived at 11.02am - two minutes after he was ordered to appear by Mackay Magistrate Court.

A warrant was issued to lie on file until 11am today to be released if he failed to appear for the case.

He is facing two counts of being a public nuisance in or near the vicinity of a licensed premises over an incident at the Townsville Casino involving his partner on the Australia Day long weekend.

He is also charged with obstructing police on May 6 in Mackay.

Walking into court, Mr Barba said he was "absolutely" looking forward to getting the case dealt with. 

"It's a big mistake that I've made on my behalf, and it's cost me a fair bit," he said. 

It is expected the case will be finalised today.

More Stories

ben barba mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Meet the new coaches of the Gympie Cats

    premium_icon Meet the new coaches of the Gympie Cats

    News The Gympie Cats first season in the Brisbane division 3 is off to a rocky start with their coach departing last weekend.

    • 28th May 2019 2:34 PM
    RSPCA ‘stretched to limit’ with court cases

    premium_icon RSPCA ‘stretched to limit’ with court cases

    Crime More than 220 defendants are before the courts

    Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    premium_icon Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    Crime Why have we failed to learn from our own history?