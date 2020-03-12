Moment that made TV host teary

Scott Pape held back tears as he explains he lost a lot of animals on his farm as a result of fires.

We normally associate the Barefoot Investor with no-nonsense money advice.

But fans have seen a rare side to Scott Pape on the Foxtel documentary Road to Recovery, which aired last night and is available to stream on Foxtel Now .

The one-hour special follows the Melbourne money expert on his journey through fire ravaged towns of Corryong and Cudgewa, after being deployed as part of the bushfire response as a financial adviser.

We watch Pape as he visits community members who have lost their homes, stock and everything that meant anything, as they reel from the emotional and financial hardships in the wake of Australia's horrific summer of bushfires, which burned across more than 12.6 million hectares of land.

Scott Pape sits with bushfire victims from the Upper Murray River, after giving them advice on financial recovery. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel

But before he was able to assist, he first had to be vetted by financial counsellor, Sue Fraser, to make sure he was mentally ready to confront the horrific scenes.

Followers of Pape would already know, but for those who don't, Pape is a victim of a horror bushfire season himself.

In February 2014, he lost his beloved Romsey home on his farm in the Victorian fires. It's where he had his wedding and was raising his then baby boy.

"When I was first told (Pape was being sent) I thought, 'What were they thinking?', Actually," Ms Fraser told Pape.

"I don't doubt you will be an effective financial counsellor.

"My concern is you also had a trauma around fire, and how is that going to be triggered in this environment?

"And I think my words were, 'He needs a reality check'."

Adamant he could help, Pape pleaded his case to Ms Fraser, as he held back tears discussing what happened to his home.

"I would like to think what happened to me is something I can use to empathise well with people," Pape said.

"I think the one thing I can empathise with is, I live on a farm, and we lost a lot of animals and that is still something that …" he stopped as he gathered himself.

"But other than that …"

As he travels through affected areas, Pape gets personal with many people who are hurting as they struggle to get their lives back on track.

General manager of Foxtel's Lifestyle group Wendy Moore said, "Knowing how to truly help people in the recovery process after a traumatic time like this only comes when you have an opportunity to take the time to listen to what they actually need.

The documentary is available to stream on Foxtel Now. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel

"This is a powerful documentary that gives the communities and the people within them a voice, and allows them to tell their own story and at the same time regain some control over their future."

Road to Recovery with Scott Pape is available to stream now on Foxtel