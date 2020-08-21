Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Moment police raid home of convicted conman

by Alister Thomson and Chris McMahon
21st Aug 2020 6:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

CONVICTED fraudster Anton Muntz - previously known as Marius Anton Ackerman - has been arrested on fresh fraud charges.

Police said at 7am this morning they executed a search warrant at Muntz's Hope Island address where "numerous" computers, printers and telecommunications equipment were seized.

Police will allege that Muntz, 51, was running a fraudulent finance brokerage company under the name Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has been charged with one count each of carrying on the business of committing fraud and disobeying a lawful order.

Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.
Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.

Police said investigations are ongoing and they are keen to speak to anyone who has had dealings with Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has previously been convicted of fraud.

 

Originally published as Moment police raid home of Coast conman

anton muntz court crime fraud marius anton ackerman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Brien demands Labor abandon Tiaro Bruce Hwy ‘death trap’

        Premium Content O’Brien demands Labor abandon Tiaro Bruce Hwy ‘death trap’

        News The two-lane bypass planned for north of Gympie is ‘fatally flawed’ and will cost lives, the maverick Wide Bay MP says

        Fireys work to contain Glenwood grass blaze

        Premium Content Fireys work to contain Glenwood grass blaze

        News The blaze sparked up some time after 2pm.

        'Please people of Australia don’t give up your rights easy'

        Premium Content 'Please people of Australia don’t give up your rights easy'

        Letters to the Editor LETTER: Tim Jerome's view on the potential coronavirus vaccine

        Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Premium Content Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Environment The collar was removed from the dingo this week