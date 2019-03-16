Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Campers capture the moment lightning strikes a tree at the CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank.
Campers capture the moment lightning strikes a tree at the CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank. Lachlan Allen/Facebook
News

The moment lightning strikes the CMC Rocks campground

Seanna Cronin
by
16th Mar 2019 10:00 AM

COUNTRY music fans camping out for the CMC Rocks music festival have endured another stormy night at Willowbank. 

Dramatic footage posted to social media shows the moment lightning strikes a tree near campers' tents and cars.

The SEQ Weather Facebook page has shared footage of the close call captured by multiple festival-goers:

 

The stormy weather has caused some delays to the festival. According to the CMC Rocks Facebook page Danielle Bradbery and Lindsay Ell were unable to perform their sets yesterday afternoon.

American headliner Luke Combs was able to go ahead with his set last night as fans partied on through the wet conditions.

There has been a 30-minute delay to the gates opening this morning for day two of the three-day event as maintenance is carried out at the site. 

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts another wet day today with the chance of a thunderstorm, but easing to calmer conditions in the evening.

CMC Rocks organisers have been contacted for comment.

cmc rocks cmc rocks 2019 country music music willowbank

Top Stories

    Plea for help after 'carer's stress' becomes too much

    premium_icon Plea for help after 'carer's stress' becomes too much

    Health A Sunshine Coast mum and carer with a 'heart of gold' is unable to look after her family after she suffered a serious head injury last week.

    Man injured after car smashes into tree on Gympie road

    premium_icon Man injured after car smashes into tree on Gympie road

    News His car crashed into a tree just before 7am.

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:31 PM
    Is there any lifeform lower than a troll?

    premium_icon Is there any lifeform lower than a troll?

    Opinion Big stories show debate needs nuance, but you won't find it online.

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Jessy and the Lions get one last chance for finals footy

    premium_icon Jessy and the Lions get one last chance for finals footy

    News Keeffe lines up for her fourth and most important game.

    • 16th Mar 2019 11:42 AM