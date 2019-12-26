Menu
Crime

Moment cops commandeer family's jet ski

by Amber Macpherson
26th Dec 2019 2:51 PM
Subscriber only

 

POLICE footage has revealed the dramatic moment an officer jumped on a family's jet ski to chase down a boat allegedly being driven erratically through Broadbeach Waters.

About 6am police were called to Chevron Island after reports of a man driving dangerously in a small boat through the waterways.

Police followed the man from land along the water who allegedly failed to comply with police instruction to come ashore.

Police commandeered a family's jet ski to chase down a boatie in Broadbeach Waters this morning.
The man continued on into a Broadbeach Waters canal where police spoke to a local family who offered the use of their jet ski.

The officer boarded the jet ski and followed the man to a nearby location where two other officers took him into custody.

The final frames of the footage show the officer shaking the hands of the man who offered the use of the jet ski after returning it to the waterfront home.

A man helps launch the jet ski being used by the police officer.
Police are praising the actions of the family that offered the jet ski, describing the gesture as "a true Christmas gift".

Investigations are continuing into the incident.

