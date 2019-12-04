Menu
Picture: Shaunmoore via Twitter
Moment boy knocked from surfboard by shark captured on film

4th Dec 2019 6:19 AM

The moment a young surfer was knocked from his board into the water by a small shark has been captured on film.

Young surfer Chandler Moore, 7, was surfing over the weekend in New Smyrna Beach, Florida in the US with his dad Shaun, when he was suddenly thrown from his board into the water.

When the mid-water accident happened, young Chandler initially believed he had collided with a large fish. Chandler and his dad didn't think much of the incident, staying in the water and continuing to surf afterwards.

But the mid-water collision was captured on a GoPro camera, which had been attached to the surfboard, and when the pair later looked at the vision, they made the shocking discovery young Chandler had actually collided with a small shark.

Chandler's father said his son ran after being knocked from his board, and told his dad he thought he'd collided with a fish. But the pair didn't think much of it, and continued surfing in the water.

"But we kept surfing. We didn't think anything of it, and we stayed out for another 15 minutes or so," Shaun told People.

"A couple of people thought they saw something kinda funny in the video, so we slowed the video down and paused it and were like, 'Oh my gosh, there's a shark!'" the father said.

"At that point, we were already done surfing for the night and were like, 'Oh my gosh, we dodged a bullet there,'" he said.

Chandler said he wasn't frightened by the encounter because it "already happened".

New Smyrna Beach is the Shark Attack Capital of the world, according to the International Shark Attack File.

