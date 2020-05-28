Modified ute, bald tyres lands 65yo Gympie man in hot water

File photo only of the silhouette of a man. Story Elouise King.

A 65-year-old Coondoo man with a badly modified ute that broke multiple rules was pulled over by police and fined recently.

Gympie police said yesterday that on March 22, an officer from the Gympie Road Policing Unit observed a Mitsubishi Triton driving along Monkland Street with an added modification attached to the front bull bar.

The vehicle was pulled over and the officer spoke with the driver.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, the officer observed the the front height of the carry bar measuring 640 millimetres and the rear height measuring was 600 millimetres which is an unequal lift, resulting in the vehicle being too high.

There were also no compliance plates LS9 or LS10 attached.

The ute was also fitted with oversize tyres, as they protruded outside of the guards and had no tread.

The front and rear tracks measured 1620 millimetres, specified 1540 millimetres equalling 80 millimetres. Which is 30 millimetres over the legal limit.

The vehicle had body blocks fitted, and no compliance plates were signed by the officer.

The vehicle also had extendable shackles fitted to the rear, which are not allowed to be fitted under any circumstances, and it did not have a muffler fitted.

The driver was alerted to the many issues to be fixed and was fined for drive/park vehicle fitted with optional equipment not complying with vehicle standards, fined $133 and lost one demerit point.

Police said modifications are usually made by the owner of a vehicle, however, if sold, the new owners may not be aware of said modifications.

“If you are purchasing a new vehicle and are unsure of any modifications, we encourage you to run it by a mechanic and check with the Department of Transport and Main Roads,” they said.

“If your vehicle has larger tyres than the recommended fit, you will actually be driving over the speed limit as the odometer will give you a false reading, so you think you are doing the limit but are in fact, speeding.

“Keep in mind, if your tyres are bald, your insurance company will not pay you out should you have a crash, but the most important issue with bald tyres is that of the lives that you are putting at risk – the people in your vehicle, your children when driving and other road users including pedestrians.”

