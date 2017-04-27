23°
Entertainment

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

27th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.
IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Tin Can Bay Model Flying Club will once again hold its very popular Warbirds event at its airfield on Kidd Straight this weekend.

A bumper number of model planes is expected at this year's event, with enthusiasts from Barcaldine to the Gold Coast joining in the fun.

Unfortunately, a planned static display by the Australian Defence Force of their Shadow 200 Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (commonly called a drone) had to be cancelled due to the serious illness of a key team member.

Local enthusiast Neil Low will have his 1909 Bleriot flying (weather permitting).

A model of the Wright Flyer will also be on display, although it is not quite finished and may or may not be flown over the weekend.

The airfield is in perfect condition, with the runway being cut with a golf fairway mower which was obtained from the Country Club last year, but has only just been brought into efficient operation.

Most of the modellers will camp at the field for the duration, with some arriving as early as last Monday to get a good site.

A full canteen will operate both days and the newly introduced hot chips so popular last year will again be available, as well as hamburgers and hot and cold drinks.

On the Saturday night, some of the flyers and their partners will go to the Country Club for dinner, while the rest will stay at the field and "chew the fat”.

The event is held on both Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Admission for the public is by gold coin donation.

For further information, please contact Neil Low on 54864412 or 0417072878.

Gympie Times

Topics:  model planes tin can bay warbirds whatson

Letter: ABC stance is 'what we have come to expect'

Letter: ABC stance is 'what we have come to expect'

Yassmin Abdel-Magied labels herself 'first and foremost... Muslim': letter

Million Aussie kids harmed by carer's drinking

An estimated 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.

15 lives lost and 430 put in hospital every day, says report

FOUND: Missing medals need to go home

FOUND: These medals were found at The Dawn, before Anzac Day.

The search is on for the owner of these medals.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

Absolute waterfront.. Gold Coast Style, Tin Can Bay price

18 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 5 3 $ 1.95 Mil

This huge waterfront, two storey, luxury mansion is located on the often sought, but rarely found, Esplanade at Tin Can Bay. Beyond the unassuming and...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 3 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 Auction

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

BRIANNA&#39;S BEST VALUE

4 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

I have pleasure in marketing this beautifully presented property in sought after Brianna Court Estate. No 4 Brianna Court has reluctantly become available for...

INDULGE IN URBAN LIFESTYLE

5 Maidment Court, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $400,000

You can't look past this impressive executive family home offered in Maidment Court on a 704m2 allotment. Conveniently located near Gympie Pines Golf Course...

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

21 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

MODERN LIVING, WELL APPOINTED HOME. NOTHING TO SPEND!

15 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $329,000

The lowset brick veneer home set on a 774m2 block includes four bedrooms (main with air-conditioning, ceiling fan, ensuite and walk-in-robe, three others with...

renovate or live in up to you

28 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Stanley lane is a strong 3 bedroom home with big kitchen, dining room and good size lounge room. Walk through the kitchen into the laundry that has a shower and...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!