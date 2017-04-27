Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

THE Tin Can Bay Model Flying Club will once again hold its very popular Warbirds event at its airfield on Kidd Straight this weekend.

A bumper number of model planes is expected at this year's event, with enthusiasts from Barcaldine to the Gold Coast joining in the fun.

Unfortunately, a planned static display by the Australian Defence Force of their Shadow 200 Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (commonly called a drone) had to be cancelled due to the serious illness of a key team member.

Local enthusiast Neil Low will have his 1909 Bleriot flying (weather permitting).

A model of the Wright Flyer will also be on display, although it is not quite finished and may or may not be flown over the weekend.

The airfield is in perfect condition, with the runway being cut with a golf fairway mower which was obtained from the Country Club last year, but has only just been brought into efficient operation.

Most of the modellers will camp at the field for the duration, with some arriving as early as last Monday to get a good site.

A full canteen will operate both days and the newly introduced hot chips so popular last year will again be available, as well as hamburgers and hot and cold drinks.

On the Saturday night, some of the flyers and their partners will go to the Country Club for dinner, while the rest will stay at the field and "chew the fat”.

The event is held on both Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Admission for the public is by gold coin donation.

For further information, please contact Neil Low on 54864412 or 0417072878.