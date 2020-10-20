Menu
YEP-NOPE: We want to find out who rocks the best mullet in Gympie. Nominate your mates today. Or yourself.
Mmmmmmmm.....Mullet! Who’s rocking the best one in Gympie?

Shelley Strachan
20th Oct 2020 11:34 AM
MULLETS. They’re so bad they’re good.

The call went out for Gympie’s Greatest Mullet on Monday, and while we’ve had a pretty good response of 61 comments and plenty of names, photos (and even video), we know there are even more outrageous, long, wild mullets out there that deserve their chance to shine.

Nominate your mates and brothers and cousins and even yourself so we can all get to have our say on which one is the “best”.

The mullet craze caught on the 1970s and has flitted in and out of vogue for decades. It’s been rocked by Bowie and Rod Stewart, but it takes a VERY special sort of person to be able to pull it off.

This is 2020 and it’s more popular than ever. But who can be surprised by anything any more this year?

The urban dictionary offers these alternate names for the mullet, but it’s hard to find a word that sums them up more perfectly than mullet: “Ape drape, bi-level, camero cut, hockey hair, mudflap, neckwarmer, schlonc (short and long), achy-breaky-bad-mistaky, soccer rocker and yep-nope”.

