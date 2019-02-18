Menu
It all went downhill from this moment.
Sport

Star’s sickening injury is simply horrific

by Jamie Gordon
18th Feb 2019 8:15 AM

WARNING: Graphic

MMA fighter Sofiane Boukichou suffered a horrifying broken leg on Sunday.

Opponent Tom Aspinall checked a kick from the Frenchman early in the first round of their bout as a sickening crack rang out around the arena at Cage Warriors 101, The Sun reports.

Boukichou immediately collapsed to the ground and howled in pain as he clutched at his right leg.

Aspinall stepped away as the referee rushed towards Boukichou and waved the fight off.

UFC legend Anderson Silva suffered a similar injury in his second meeting with Chris Weidman in 2013.

Aspinall improved his record to 6-2-0, while Boukichou faces months of rehab.

 

 

Following his main event woe in Liverpool, the stricken ace saw plenty of supportive comments on social media.

One fan posted: "Ugh, poor guy. That's almost as gnarly as Silva's one. Hope he makes a full recovery."

While another added: "Unlucky lad, all the best and a speedy recovery."

Others commented on the awful sound made as the kick was deflected.

And there was plenty of praise for Aspinall after he put his rival's safety first, refusing to dive in and do more damage while he was helpless on the ground.

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced wither permission

