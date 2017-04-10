MKR couple get message and bottle, now hunt for sender

SPOTTING a wine bottle washed up on the Fraser Island beach, Steph Mulheron joked to her partner Dan it might contain a message in a bottle.

To their surprise, that was exactly what it turned out to be, with a typed note from Kevin Cute of Bermagui having made the journey more than 1500km north unscathed.

With no phone number provided and no Facebook account visible, the Mulherons (of My Kitchen Rules fame) are now hunting for the elusive sender.

Dan Mulheron said it was an exciting find.

"You hear about that stuff but you never see it,” he said.

According to the note - which had been sent 16km off the coast - it had been winding its way up the coast for more than two years, protected from the elements by a remarkably tight combination.

"It was sealed with super glue and gaffer tape, so it was well sealed.”

Mr Mulheron said it was an extra lucky find, as one person at the lodge they were stating at telling them 99 per cent of the bottles do end up with water leaking inside.

Since posting their find on social media, they have been contacted by one person who claims to know Mr Cute and is trying to contact him.

Already excited by the chance to speak with him, the Mulherons said the find was double lucky given their future plans.

"Believe it or not, we've actually planned a holiday down the south coast of New South Wales in July, and one of our stops is two nights at Bermagui,” he said.

"We couldn't believe it.

"I hope that we can catch up with this guy.”

He also said there was pressing question in particlar he wanted to ask Mr Cute.

"I'd love to know what was in the bottle before, because there's debate on that at home.

"Steph thinks it was white, I think it was red.”

In the meantime, he said the bottle itself had been left at the lodge as memorabilia, while the couple were left with the song Message in a Bottle stuck in their heads.