Mixed emotions as iconic Gympie region business sells

The popular Jones Hill Store is about to undergo a change of ownership after 27 years.

The popular Jones Hill Store is about to undergo a change of ownership after 27 years. a_namenko

ALMOST three decades of familiarity at the Jones Hill Store is finally about end, with the busy and popular shop officially sold to new owners.

Delia and Bruce Russell have been behind the counter since the early 1990s and have watched customers' families grow up before their eyes.

Mrs Russell said she had "mixed feelings” about the sale.

"We're looking forward to not having the routine but... (we) will miss all of them (the customers).

"Bruce always said it's been the best job he's ever had.”

Delia Russell, Nadine Edmunds and Bruce Russell at the Jone Hill store. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

With the sale now done, she wished to thank all of the loyal patrons who had made regular appearances at the store.

Some of them first ventured into the shop as children, she said, and it had been great getting to know them and she hoped she had been "of a service” to them.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The store comes under management at the start of September, but Mrs Russell said there were no plans to make a big fuss about their exit.

"We're not really those sort of people,” she said.

And once they are officially former owners of the store?

Mrs Russell said they have some ideas, but in the meantime people should not be surprised to see them become regular customers themselves.

The Gympie Times will feature an extended interview with Delia and hopefully Bruce next week.