‘Filthy time trial’: Yates twins score big wins

MITCHELTON-Scott's Yates twins have further underlined their blossoming Grand Tour credentials after flexing their muscles in Europe.

The Australian cycling team was celebrating overnight after Simon Yates won the Stage 5 individual time trial at Paris-Nice minutes before Adam Yates took the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Adam finished fifth on an uphill finish in the Tuscan countryside behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe - enough to move into the leader's blue jersey.

But it was Simon's win that was arguably more eye-catching, given time trialling has been a glaring weakness in his skillset.

For last year's Vuelta a Espana champion, who will return to defend his crown in Spain this year, it was his first win against the clock. Significantly, for the featherweight climber, it was a mostly-flat 25.5km test.

"I am really happy with my performance, I have been working on my time trial quite a lot the last few years but I didn't really expect to be fastest today," Simon Yates said.

"At the start of the day I thought it was for the TT specialists. So especially with how this course was I am very happy.

Adam Yates is presented with the blue leaders jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico.

"It was a filthy time trial for a guy of my size. The climb in the middle wasn't real hard, the climb up to the finish line was probably harder, so I am really happy with what I did today."

At the Tirreno-Adriatico finish line, Adam Yates spoke of the perfect day for the Yates family.

"Fair plays to him. It's a good day for us," Adam Yates said.

"For sure it's good when he wins. It must be his first ever time trial win. It must have been a pretty hard TT if he's won.

"Simon is perhaps improving quicker than me in time trials, but I did put him away in the Ruta del Sol time trial."