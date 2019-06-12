Marsh ‘can win you a World Cup’

Mitch Marsh may get his chance against Pakistan.

EXILED from all of Australia's top-flights teams, Mitchell Marsh can complete an incredible career comeback if given the chance in the UK, according to one of the best cricket minds in the country.

Older brother Shaun Marsh revealed Mitch was in the best physical shape of his life as Australian selectors consider pulling their first change to the 15-man World Cup squad.

Marcus Stoinis will miss the game against Pakistan with a side strain and could be withdrawn from the tournament if he doesn't heal quickly.

The powerful all-rounder was Australia's ODI player of the year in 2018, but has struggled in the recent winning run.

In Australia's past 11 ODIs - of which it won 10 before Sunday's loss to India - Stoinis averaged just 14.3 runs at a strike rate of 82.7.

In that stretch he bowled 46 overs, returning 8/302 at an economy rate of 6.6.

Marsh's sudden rebirth at international level has the blessing of assistant coach Ricky Ponting, who has supported the West Australian through his recent demise from Australian cricket.

"There is that danger man, X-factor about someone like Mitchell Marsh with the way that he can strike the cricket ball, and his bowling is a little bit underrated as well," Ponting said pre-tournament.

"They're the guys that can win you a World Cup."

Marsh made Australia's 2015 World Cup squad but played just three games and was overlooked for the final.

Stoinis is in danger of missing more games. Picture: AP

He has not played an ODI for Australia since he was caught and bowled by England's Moeen Ali for 13 runs almost 18 months ago.

But the all-rounder - who was Test vice-captain just six months ago before falling out of favour in all three formats - is in the best physical shape of his life.

"He's really fit at the moment," brother Shaun said in England last month.

"It's probably the best shape I've seen him in."

Stoinis revealed he had a difficult relationship with Marsh.

"It's tough, because we get on so well. We've known each other since we were 15-16," Stoinis said.

"It's just one of those things where you know you're going for the same position in the team.

"I can't speak for Mitch, but there's no room for jealousy because it's too tiring to live like that."