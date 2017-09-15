'Misunderstanding' over man leads to handbag fight

26°
A MISUNDERSTANDING of an innocent friendship had led to long-term conflict between a Southside woman and another woman involved in a public scene in Mary St on March 25, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Carla Michelle Innis, 35, of Southside, pleaded guilty to creating a public nuisance when she swung her handbag at a woman.

The court was told it was 2.50am on Saturday morning when police were called to a disturbance in Monkland St.

The court heard the dispute began with a "misinterpretation of interactions (by Innis) with a male friend” (of the other woman).

A hotel manager had placed herself between the two women during the confrontation.

Gympie magistrate M.Baldwin told Innis the situation was "really regrettable”.

"I know you're embarrassed and I'm sure it won't happen again,” Mrs Baldwin said, fining Innis $600, with no conviction recorded.

