Mistakes, over-reactions and embarrassment in court

CAUGHT: Gympie Magistrates Court dealt with the misadventures of the community this week. John Weekes

Phone phoned home

THE mobile phone really was too good to be true, as a young Greens Creek woman found out in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Xena Tenaka Le-Riche-Perree, 21, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing suspected stolen property between January 17 and December 21 last year.

The court was told the phone had a security system that identified its location. The owner, Gympie Regional Council, was able to locate the phone at a Gympie address.

When found, in the young woman's possession, it had been fitted with a SIM card for another person.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson said she had lost her job with a small Gympie business as a result. Magistrate Chris Callaghan warned Le-Riche-Perree that young people needed to be careful when something seemed too good to be true.

"It often is,” he said, placing the young woman on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months, with no conviction recorded.

Road rage fine

A YOUNG Rainbow Beach man was fined $400 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, after he pleaded guilty to a road rage-linked assault on March 9.

Julian Brodie Hampton, 23, told the court he had punched a man after an incident that started with the man swerving at the car being driven by Hampton's partner.

The woman had swerved back at him and the incident had culminated in a confrontation in which Hampton said the man had punched his partner.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Hampton he may have a defence and should seek legal advice, "because you're allowed to defend a person”.

But Hampton said he had over-reacted and was angry. His partner had also entered a plea of guilty to assault.

Mr Callaghan said he accepted Hampton's guilty plea "on the basis of over-reaction” and fined him $400.

'Embarrassing' lapse

A GYMPIE man who expressed embarrassment when he pleaded guilty to a shop stealing offence, was fined $400 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Dale Justin Muir, 45, admitted stealing 4.4kg of meat from a Gympie supermarket, hiding it in a shirt he was carrying as he left the store. Stopped outside the store, he handed the meat back and fled, the court was told. Identified from CCTV footage, he admitted the offence after police attended his address. He was fined $200.

Getting 'Messenger'

FACEBOOK Messenger was a less than ideal way to communicate with drug customers, for one Gympie teenager, who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Dylan Peter Kelly, 19, pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing marijuana and implements, as well as a taser, between March 5 and 13. He was placed on nine months' probation. No conviction was recorded.

Tobacco smuggling

WHEN Gympie woman Jodie Maree Mansfield smuggled a prohibited substance in to the Maryborough Correctional Centre on March 25, the substance was not what most people might think.

Mansfield, 39, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to giving a prisoner a prohibited item.

The court was told she carried the item, a balloon containing tobacco and papers, in her bra.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined her $200, saying he had reduced the fine because she would need little additional deterrent, after now being banned from seeing the father of her child.

Weapon or tool?

AT WORK, the telescopic baton carried by Christopher William Slough was a tool of the tyre retailing trade.

Off-site, it was an unlawful weapon, as Slough discovered when police found it in the glove compartment of his car on April 25.

Slough, 30, of Mothar Mountain, pleaded guilty to a weapons charge, but told Gympie Magistrates Court it was used to tap tyres to ensure they had been inflated.

Initially, magistrate Chris Callaghan rejected Slough's guilty plea, but ultimately accepted Slough's admission that he did not have a legitimate reason to have the item away from work.

He placed Slough on a $300 Good Behaviour Bond for six months.