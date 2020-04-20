Missing woman may be in Gympie region

MISSING WOMAN: Police are seeking public help in locating a missing woman, Suzanne Derrett, 43, who may have been most recently seen in Gympie.

“Police hold some concerns for her safety as her behaviour is out of character,” police said.

Suzanne Derrett (pictured) was last seen verifiably about 10.50am on April 4, leaving a health facility on Hospital Rd, Nambour, a police spokeswoman said yesterday.

“There was a possible sighting of Suzanne at Six Mile Creek Rest Stop on Gympie’s southern approach on the same day.

“She may have been travelling in a black 2014 Mitsubishi Triton dual cab vehicle,” she said.

Ms Derrett is described as caucasian, 165cm tall and slim with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue jeans and brown sandals.

Anyone who has seen her or has information which might help locate her is asked to contact police on Policelink 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers