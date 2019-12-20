Missing Thornlands man could be in the Gympie region

MISSING MAN: Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 59-year-old man Edmund Cusack reported missing last night from Thornlands. Photo: Contributed

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 59-year-old man reported missing from Thornlands last night.

Edmund Cusack (pictured) was last seen at a Rachow Street address around 5pm.

It is believed he left this address travelling on a 2017 gold Can-Am Spyder motorcycle (pictured below) sometime between 5pm and 10pm.

This is not the actual motorcycle, but it's similar.

Police believe he may be travelling to the Gympie/ Mount Morgan / Imbil areas.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information about the man’s location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902528722