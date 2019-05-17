Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area.
A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Teenager missing from Ipswich

Navarone Farrell
by
17th May 2019 2:42 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Ipswich.

He was last seen at Cameron Park, Brisbane Rd on February 7.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy, has been living an itinerant lifestyle and couch surfing, has associates in the Ipswich and Booval areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

ipswich missing persons qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Meet the Gympie star student hitting rare notes

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie star student hitting rare notes

    News Music is in the blood of this young sharp, violin player

    • 17th May 2019 3:06 PM
    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    • 17th May 2019 2:51 PM
    WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region

    premium_icon WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region

    News Find out where and when you can vote in the Federal Election

    • 17th May 2019 2:37 PM
    Bolt's 'frothing at the mouth, bug eyed rant' made me laugh

    premium_icon Bolt's 'frothing at the mouth, bug eyed rant' made me laugh

    News OPINION: Labor victory will be triumph over antagonistic media