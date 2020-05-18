Menu
FILE PHOTO: A man is missing at sea after it's believed he fell from a fishing trawler off the Sunshine Coast early this morning. Tobi Loftus
Breaking

MISSING AT SEA: Search under way as fisher falls from boat

Ashley Carter
by
18th May 2020 6:24 AM
AUTHORITIES have started a major search operation for a man believed to have fallen from a fishing trawler off the Sunshine Coast early this morning.

RACQ LifeFlight said in a statement the helicopter was currently in the air after being tasked by police about 4.15am, and was searching an area about 80km off Coolum.

A police spokesman said air and water assets had been deployed for the search.

It's believed the trawler turned back to search for the man after he first fell in the water.

Crew on-board spotted him, but he reportedly disappeared again before they were able to bring him aboard.

More to come.

