MISSING: Police appeal for help in search for Nambour man

Police are appealing for help to find a 44-year-old Nambour man missing in Cloncurry.

The Queensland Police Service reports Raymond Burns (pictured) was last in contact with family on Friday, August 28 and has not been heard from since.

They report Mr Burns was seen in Birdsville on August 25 and may now be in the Cloncurry area.

He is understood to be driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 723VJZ.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as he has a medical condition.

Mr Burns is described as caucasian and about 181cm tall with olive skin, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Call Policelink on 131 444 or report online at polce.gov.au/reporting

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote the reference number QP2001811122.