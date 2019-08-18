Menu
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna.
MISSING: Police need help to locate teenage girl

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Aug 2019 9:15 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna since Saturday afternoon.

The girl was last seen leaving an address on Coutts Street around 4pm yesterday but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition which requires medication.

The girl is described as Caucasian with a small build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans and Nike shoes.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901597156

