Missing man’s car found bogged near Gympie

Frances Klein
18th Jan 2021 10:50 AM
A CAR belonging to a missing 58-year-old man last seen in Kilkivan on January 6 has been found at Tansey,  intensifying an ongoing search in the region.

Robert Weber was last seen at the Kilkivan Hotel when he and his dog left in a white Ford Falcon sedan on January 6.

His car was found bogged on Mudlo Road at Tansey, north of Kilkivan, prompting a search to locate the man and his dog.

 

A land and air search of the area will continue today after yesterday's efforts failed to locate the man.

Police are asking landowners along Mudlo Road to assist by checking their properties, including any dams or buildings.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100053396 within the online suspicious activity form.

