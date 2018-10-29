Missing man was on his way to Gympie

STILL MISSING: Adam Piltz has been missing for the past two weeks and police believe he may have been on his way to Gympie.

A MAREEBA man missing for the past two weeks may have been on his way to Gympie.

Adam Piltz who is 35-years-old was last seen on Wednesday October 17 at a Malcolm Close address in Mareeba. Family and friends have not seen him since.

Preliminary investigations indicate Mr Piltz could have been travelling in the Babinda National Park on Saturday October 20 as he made his way to Gympie.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed today that police are still investigating the man's disappearance.

Mr Piltz is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 188cm tall, of a large build with auburn hair and a beard.

Police believe he is travelling in a white 2010 Toyota Hilux dualcab with Queensland registration 431-RGY and towing a trailer.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP1801990298.