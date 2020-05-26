Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cory Kowalewski was last seen by family shortly after 3am on Thursday, April 9.
Cory Kowalewski was last seen by family shortly after 3am on Thursday, April 9.
News

Have you seen this man? Police hold concerns for missing person

Carlie Walker
by
24th May 2020 6:00 PM

INVESTIGATORS  are seeking public assistance to locate a 33-year-old man reported missing from Forest Hill, near Gatton.

He may be on the Fraser Coast.

Cory Kowalewski was last seen by family shortly after 3am on Thursday, April 9. He was then driven to Brisbane Street at Goodna and has not been seen since.

Investigations suggest that Corey may be around the Hervey Bay area.

Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to limited access to medication he requires. His disappearance is also out of character.

Cory is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a solid build. He has long dark red hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing to Cory, or anyone who may know his whereabouts, to come forward.

More Stories

fcpolice gatton hervey bay missing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors reveal they're ‘years behind’ in key service

        premium_icon Councillors reveal they're ‘years behind’ in key service

        News Tough choices loom as new Gympie council grapples with legacy issues

        5 things under debate at next council meeting

        premium_icon 5 things under debate at next council meeting

        News State forces Gympie council to take closer look at future of $400 million asset

        Alcohol sales plummet post-panic buying

        premium_icon Alcohol sales plummet post-panic buying

        News Aussie liquor producers suffer through worst month on record.

        COVID-19 claims another Gympie event victim

        premium_icon COVID-19 claims another Gympie event victim

        News Yet another Gympie event has had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic