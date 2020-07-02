Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing Man
Missing Man
News

Missing man ‘has got to be there somewhere’

by Luke Mortimer
2nd Jul 2020 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER top cop at Tamborine Mountain who spent years trying to find missing man Jesse Kearney says he is devastated there has been no breakthrough.

"I told (mum Joanne Nicholson) I'd find him and I haven't," Sergeant Mick Jones told the Coroners Court at Southport on Wednesday.

Sgt Jones told the inquest he believed Mr Kearney, 28, had likely fallen from a cliff face into thick bushland while drug-affected after being frightened by a dog on a nearby property.

Jesse Kearney, 28, who went missing from Tamborine Mountain in February, 2015.
Jesse Kearney, 28, who went missing from Tamborine Mountain in February, 2015.

But "numerous" searches of the area following Mr Kearney's disappearance on February 19, 2015 as cyclonic winds hit, have only found boardshorts linked to the Nerang man.

Mr Kearney was last seen at Tamborine, jumping in front of cars and running to and from properties in an agitated state, which police have linked to him taking methamphetamines (ice).

"I still believe that he's there," Sgt Jones said. "It hurts that I haven't found him and I feel devastated for his mum and the family. I'm sure of it, he's got to be there somewhere.

"Wish I had my own rappelling gear because I would have been able to go back at anytime and just hop in myself and try another spot.

"We're all still quite upset about it, the boys that are involved, because we want to find Jesse."

Sergeant Mick Jones pictured during the search for Jesse Kearney in 2015. Picture: Regi Varghese
Sergeant Mick Jones pictured during the search for Jesse Kearney in 2015. Picture: Regi Varghese

Sgt Jones returned to search after the official operation closed to "get some closure" for the family and himself, with no luck.

He told the inquest searches are called off when "you've tried everything" and it's no longer safe or reasonable to continue.

Police speaking at the inquest have not added weight to rumours among friends and associates that Mr Kearney was abducted or killed over a supposed drug debt, or similar issue.

Senior Constable Brendan Edwards said the theories were "not supported by any evidence".

The inquest continues.

Originally published as Missing man 'has got to be there somewhere'

More Stories

jesse kearney missing man sergeant tambourine mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major innovative project waits for council green light

        premium_icon Major innovative project waits for council green light

        News The project requires approval of 3 development applications lodged with the Gympie council in June

        • 2nd Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up for capacity this weekend

        Blue Care comments on Gympie facility amid staff cut claims

        premium_icon Blue Care comments on Gympie facility amid staff cut claims

        News Nurses union says ‘adverse changes were occurring rapidly at a growing number of...

        Shocking rise in Gympie child protection orders

        premium_icon Shocking rise in Gympie child protection orders

        News Drugs, alcohol, domestic violence and mental illness are cited as major...