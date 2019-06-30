Menu
Flames engulfed a Karara home yesterday.
Missing man found 40km away from destroyed home

Elyse Wurm
30th Jun 2019 10:16 AM | Updated: 2:07 PM
A MAN charged with arson after a fire destroyed a Karara home yesterday was found by police after a phone call from a member of the public.

Warwick Acting Inspector Jamie Deacon said a community member called officers after seeing a man acting strangely at Wheatvale.

The small town is about 40km away from the burnt-out property.

"We received a call to go there and found out it was him," Inspector Deacon said.

It was not known how the man came to be at Wheatvale.

The 38-year-old man, who was safe and well, was immediately taken to the police station and charged with arson.

He remains at Warwick watch-house and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Inspector Deacon said it was good the man, who was renting the Karara home with his mother, was found quickly.

"We weren't sure where he was so we had to account for him that he was safe and well," he said.

Emergency services were called to the Wickham Rd home, about 10km north of Karara, about 11.40am yesterday.

When firefighters arrived the Queenslander home was fully engulfed in flames and despite working to extinguish the fire, the home was completely destroyed.

