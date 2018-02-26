MISSING: Help find Imogen and Samara

Imogen Steer Contributed

TWO 14-year-old girls who are missing from Hervey Bay were possibly heading towards Gympie, a desperate mother has said.

Imogen Steer Samara Hadley who are listed as missing persons, were last seen yesterday at 3pm in Hervey Bay.

The girls, who are without money or mobile phones, went to meet friends but did not return by 5.30pm when they were asked to.

Samara Hadley

Imogen's mother Peta Steer said her daughter and her friend had not returned home overnight and were seen in a car with two men possibly from Gympie.

"This is way out of Imogen's league," Mrs Steer said.

More information as it comes to hand.