Police are still searching for Amy Schulkins with unconfirmed reports she has been in in Gympie.
MISSING: Have you seen this woman around Gympie?

Kristen Camp
6th Jan 2021 4:43 PM
The search for missing Caboolture woman Amy Schulkins is continuing with unconfirmed claims she has been in the Gympie region.

Police were unable to confirm these reports but said the public have helped with a number of leads and the investigation is still ongoing after she was last seen on December 30 at 11pm.

The 36-year-old woman is described as having short brown hair, blue eyes and is 160cm tall.

She was last seen wearing a white singlet and boxers, and has a distinctive tattoo on her right arm.

Amy Schulkins’s tattoo on her right arm.
It is likely she is driving a 2001 white Nissan Patrol, with the Queensland number plate 257VTN.

The car Amy Schulkins would likely be driving.
If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2002678472.

